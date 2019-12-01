|
|
William Warner "Bill" Kirkness
May 27, 1932 - November 19, 2019
Resident of San Jose
William "Bill" Kirkness made his mark on Silicon Valley during the dawn of the tech boom in the 1970s as a pioneer in the installation and application of early MRI technology at many leading medical centers.
While supervising installation of MRI scanners, he also wrote the first manuals on how to use them and how to teach others about the then-revolutionary technology.
Bill passed away in hospice care on Nov. 19, three weeks after suffering a stroke at the home he shared with husband Steven Yvaska. The couple had been together for 48 years, marrying in 2008. Yvaska for many years wrote "The Seasoned Collector" antiques column in the San Jose Mercury News.
Born in Gardner, Mass., and raised in a big rambling house in Burlington, Vt., Bill was fiercely proud of his East Coast roots which date back to the American Revolution. His father was a physician and his mother ran Vermont's first nursery school. Later, she became a journalist for the Burlington Free Press. Bill proudly attended Burlington High School, Gould Academy in Maine and studied at MIT in Cambridge, Mass.
Bill was a musician at heart, taking up the saxophone in his teens and playing in a dance band that performed on ferryboats. That was the beginning of his love affair with music. In later years he embraced classical music – Gustav Mahler's 2nd Symphony was one of his favorites. He outfitted the den with surround sound, spending many hours immersed in his beloved music.
An extremely proud military veteran who refused to take any sort of benefit, Bill served seven years in the 1950s in U.S. Air Force where he was a motion picture sound specialist and created information and training films. He also played in the Air Force Band. After his honorable discharge he was hired as an engineering technician at General Electric in Burlington, Vt., where he developed test procedures for the M61 "Vulcan" machine gun.
Other engineering jobs followed in Chicago and Boston, then a 13-month post in Caracas, Venezuela. ADAC (now Philips), a nuclear medicine equipment developer, brought him out to California in 1983.
In 1986, Bill joined Varian Medical Systems in Milpitas, where he taught employees and customers from all over the world to use and maintain complex radiation equipment. He was beloved by his many students and made lifelong friendships. He called his 20 year-stint at Varian "the best job of my life."
In retirement, Bill discovered his talent for writing when a dear friend gifted him a class in memoir writing. There he added many new pals. Bill touched many lives with his gentle spirit and sharp wit.
In 2008, Bill and longtime love Steve married in a ceremony officiated by the Honorable Ken Yeager, celebrating not only their love, but California's approval that year of same-sex marriage. The couple met in 1971 in Boston after Bill responded to a personal ad Steve had placed in the Boston Phoenix newspaper. In 2014, Bill and Steve crossed off one of their bucket list trips by traveling to Hawaii.
Bill loved crossword puzzles, the Jeopardy game show, Perry Mason reruns, solitaire, martinis, posting political commentary and corny jokes on Facebook, and the many squirrels and birds outside his window. He was proud of the fact that he did the household laundry and dishes every week up until he suffered his stroke.
In addition to his cherished Steve, Bill is survived by numerous loving nieces, nephews and cousins spread across five states.
Bill's family extends a heartfelt thank you to the many friends, neighbors and caregivers who helped Bill over these last several months, among them Micaela "Mickey" Rodriguez and Jennifer Pinto.
Bill's ashes will be buried in Vergennes, Vt. in the spring. All are welcome to attend a memorial service on Saturday, Jan. 18 at 2 p.m. at the First Congregational Church, 1980 Hamilton Ave., Campbell, CA. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to one of Bill's deserving charities the Lucile Packard Children's Hospital at Stanford, 400 Hamilton Ave., Suite 340, Palo Alto, CA 94301.
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Dec. 1, 2019