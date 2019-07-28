Mercury News Obituaries
|
Santa Clara Funeral & Cremation Service
1386 N Winchester Blvd
San Jose, CA 95128
(408) 296-2988
Service
Friday, Aug. 2, 2019
10:30 AM
the chapel at the Mission City Memorial Park
Santa Clara, CA
View Map
William Whitling


1931 - 2019
William Whitling Obituary
William Whitling
July 9, 1931- July 21, 2019
Resident of San Jose
William passed away peacefully surrounded by his children on Sunday, July 21 at the age of 88. Bill was predeceased by his wife of 60 years, Joyce. He is survived by his children Carol, Bob, Sheila, Gillian, and Helen, his eight grandchildren and great grandson. Bill was born in Liverpool, England and attended the University of Liverpool where he earned a BS degree in engineering. He immigrated with his family to the US in 1967 for a career as a mechanical engineer at General Electric working in the nuclear power industry. He and Joyce retired to Sonora, CA for 20 years before returning to the Bay Area.
A service will be held in the chapel at the Mission City Memorial Park in Santa Clara at 10:30 am on August 2 followed by a Celebration of Life luncheon at Mama Mia's in Campbell.


Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on July 28, 2019
