William "Bill" WilsonJan. 11, 1938 ~ July 20, 2020Resident of CupertinoBill passed away suddenly leaving behind his beloved wife Linda of 63 years, his son Dean Wilson, daughter Kelly McGee (Dan), and former daughter in-law Susan. He was a devoted grandfather to Brandon McGee and Emily Wilson. Every summer Bill loved taking his grandchildren on adventures traveling around the US.Bill was proud of his 27 year association with the NW YMCA as both a volunteer and participant in the fitness/dance classes. He enjoyed the wonderful friendships he made at the Y through out the years and he will be dearly missed by all.Family graveside service will be held August 3, 2020.