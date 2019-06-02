William Young

May 8, 1928 - May 22, 2019

Reno, Nevada

William Bisbee Young passed away peacefully at home in Reno, Nevada on May 22, 2019.

He was born on May 8, 1928, in Modesto, California, to Irene and Harry Young. He moved to San Jose, California, two years later, where his father, Harry Young, was in the fruit packing business. Two years later, Harry called his friend, Jerry Day, and asked him to come to the Santa Clara Valley and start a company called Day and Young, a fruit packing and shipping company. The company was formed in 1934. Bill grew up in San Jose and attended Lincoln High School. He graduated from high school in 1946 and joined the Army. He was sent to Japan and was in the 34th Infantry Regiment, Sasebo, Japan. He joined the 209th Military Police Company and at age 19 became a motorcycle policeman in Yokohama. He held that position until he was discharged and rotated home, and attended San Jose State College where he majored in Business Administration. He was a member of the ATO fraternity. On January 9, 1949, Bill met Dora Garafola on a blind date. On June 25, 1950 the Korean War broke out and so he joined the Air Force. On December 15, 1951, in Phoenix, Arizona, he received his Wings, his 2nd Lieutenant Bars and on the same day, married Dora Garafola. Bill and Dora were married for 60 years and 20 days. After a two night honeymoon, he attended Gunnery School at Luke Air Force Base. Bill was soon sent to Japan to participate in the Korean War, flying F 84 Jet Fighter Bombers, racking up 61 combat missions. He returned to the United States, still in the Air Force, and participated in the High Flight Operations, flying jet fighter planes across the North Atlantic Ocean, from Dover, Delaware to supply NATO countries around the world with airplanes. In 1954 he was released out of the Air Force. He joined Day and Young, in Santa Clara, California, which had developed into a successful fresh fruit gift pack and Christmas mail order company. Day and Young was eventually bought by the Hormel Meat Company, when he retired in 1987. At that time Bill and Dora continued on their travels all around the world. Bill was the 1975 President of the Santa Clara, California, Rotary Club and also a member of the Reno South Rotary Club. He and Dora moved to Reno in April of 1990. Bill is survived by his three children, Terrel, (Tom) Drendel, Chris Young and Willy Young, his grandchildren, Kari Brown, KC Brown, and Matthew Ronhaar, and his beloved great- granddaughter, Eliza Moon Ronhaar. The family wishes to thank the wonderful care givers from Renown Medical Center, Kindred Hospice and Amada Home Health Care. In lieu of flowers donations can be made in Bill's memory to Kindred Hospice, 5345 Reno Corporate Drive, Reno, Nevada 89511. There will be a private memorial service in Saratoga, California.





View the online memorial for William Young Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on June 2, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary