Wilma Alice Weddle Sandy

September 16, 1923 - March 24, 2019

Resident of Milpitas

Wilma was born in Kansas City and grew up in Liberty, Missouri with her parents Maude and Thom Weddle. She worked as a communications supervisor for Eastern Airlines and later part time for United Airlines in Washington, D. C. She met her husband, Garver H. Sandy in Washington, D. C. They were married for 67 years. They raised their family in Falls Church, Virginia and then moved to Milpitas, Ca. in 1967. Garver passed away in 2013. She is survived by daughter Alice Brewster (Tom), son David H. Sandy (Francisca), granddaughters Lauren Heaslett (Alex), Michelle Mathers (Drew), Rebecca Yonker (Kenneth), Carmina Stacy (Steven), grandsons Michael Brewster and David W. Sandy, great granddaughter Emma Yonker, great grandsons Benjamin Yonker, Grayson Stacy, 5 nephews and 2 nieces.

Wilma was an active member in Columbia Baptist Church in Falls Church, Virginia and for the last 50 years in Christ Community Church of Milpitas. She was lately participating in Crafters for Christ, The Wise Ones, and greeting. She was also a charter member of the South Bay Chapter of United Airlines Retirees Association.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Christ Community Church of Milpitas or CCCM Crafters for Christ, 1000 S. Park Victoria Drive Milpitas, CA 95035.





