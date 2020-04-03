|
|
Wilma "Maggie" L. Strickland
July 12, 1939 - March 10, 2020
The Villages, San Jose
Maggie Strickland, born on July 12, 1939, to the late Walter and Genevieve Lundstrom of Huntington, New York peacefully slept as she drifted off to be with the Lord. She passed away on March 10, 2020, after a long battle with COPD.
Maggie is survived by her loving and devoted husband Jimmy Strickland who adored her for 20 years. Maggie was the mother and friend to her blended children Joseph DeLuca (Santa Cruz, CA), daughter Jana (Reno) Zerpoli (Prosper, TX), Jon (Ruthie) DeLuca (Aptos, CA), Tonya (Greg) Ward (Cupertino, CA) and Todd (Hitomi) Strickland (Osaka, Japan). She has nine grandchildren: Shanna Zerpoli, Robert DeLuca (Detroit, MI), Amber (Matthew) Herwaldt (Fresno, CA), Tiffany (Tyler) Clutts (Celina, TX), Nikki (Jake) Shaw (Prosper, TX), Dominic DeLuca (Aptos, CA), Jessica Ward (San Jose, CA), Amanda Ward (Rhode Island) and Ryan Ward (San Jose, CA). Maggie was much loved by her 10 great grandchildren. She has loving nieces and nephews in the Boston, MA area who called her Aunt Peggy from her first husband. She also leaves a circle of friends and colleagues whose friendship she admired that has lasted through the times.
Maggie worked as a Senior Buyer in General Services for the City of San Jose and retired in 2001. She traveled the world and mostly enjoyed the fresh sea air at sea with Jim. Maggie was a remarkable cook and enjoyed preparing meals for her family and friends, most especially over the holidays. Maggie was a prominent watercolorist and sold her pieces online and gave meaningful one of a kind pieces in form of a birthday card to those close and dear to her. Her dedicated passion as a watercolorist was apparent throughout her home, she had a keen eye for color and painting was her true labor of love.
Services will take place after the shelter in place has been lifted and safe for those who need to travel. For more information you can email: [email protected]
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Apr. 3, 2020