Wilma LaVonne Faught

May 25, 1942 - June 28, 2019

Resident of Sunnyvale

Known as Wilma to her co-workers and LaVonne to her family, she was born and raised in Luka, IL by Wilma and Archie Roberts. LaVonne graduated from Salem High School in Salem, IL and St. John's School of Nursing in Springfield. IL. She came to Sunnyvale in 1964 after marrying Eugene Faught.

She spent most of her 40-year nursing career working in Labor and Delivery at San Jose hospitals including Park Alameda, San Jose Hospital and San Jose Regional Medical Center, welcoming hundreds of babies into the world.

LaVonne enjoyed doll collecting, visiting flea markets and loving her grandchildren.

She is survived by her husband of 55 years, Eugene; children Judith Melinda Richards (Sam) of Martinez, Carol Patterson (Bryan) of Santa Clara and Robert Faught of Sunnyvale; three grandchildren, Thomas Richards, Lindsay Patterson and Jillian Richards; and brother William Roberts of Salem, IL.

Friends are invited to attend a Visitation Wednesday, July 3, 2019 at 12:30 P.M. at the LIMA & CAMPAGNA SUNNYVALE MORTUARY, 1315 Hollenbeck Avenue, Sunnyvale, with a Graveside Service to follow at 2:00 P.M. at GATE OF HEAVEN CATHOLIC CEMETERY, 22555 Cristo Rey Drive, Los Altos.





