Wing Fay Jeu Hong
1929 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Wing's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Wing Fay Jeu Hong
April 20, 2020
Resident of San Jose
Wing Hong, went to be with the lord on April 20, 2020 at the age 91.
Wing Hong was born in Hughes, AK to Jeu Mon Hong and Shee Lum Hong in 1929. On March 24, 1957, he married Woon Lin Cheng. Wing graduated from the University of Arkansas in 1962 with an Electrical Design Engineering degree. He worked at Boeing Corp in Seattle, WA, 1965-1968, and at Lockheed Corp in Sunnyvale, CA, 1968 to his retirement in 1990.
Wing loved his church and church family. He was a deacon, Sunday School teacher and church treasurer at RoseWood Community Church. His grandkids brought him his greatest joy. Wing is survived by his wife, Lin; 2 daughters, Mei-Oi (Kurt) Peterson, Donna (Sid) Bazett; 2 sons, Dennis (Heather) Hong, David (Janice) Hong; 6 grandchildren, Brittany, Brandon, & Makayla Hong, Cami & Rylie Hong, & Nicholas Bazett; his sister Shirley Williams; & many nieces and nephews.
A graveside service was held for the immediate family. A Memorial will be scheduled when larger gatherings are permitted.
To send condolences to Wing's family, please visit Darling & Fischer's tribute page.


View the online memorial for Wing Fay Jeu Hong



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on May 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
Darling & Fischer Campbell Memorial Chapel
231 East Campbell Avenue
Campbell, CA 95008
(408) 379-5010
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
1 entry
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Darling & Fischer Campbell Memorial Chapel
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved