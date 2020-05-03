Wing Fay Jeu HongApril 20, 2020Resident of San JoseWing Hong, went to be with the lord on April 20, 2020 at the age 91.Wing Hong was born in Hughes, AK to Jeu Mon Hong and Shee Lum Hong in 1929. On March 24, 1957, he married Woon Lin Cheng. Wing graduated from the University of Arkansas in 1962 with an Electrical Design Engineering degree. He worked at Boeing Corp in Seattle, WA, 1965-1968, and at Lockheed Corp in Sunnyvale, CA, 1968 to his retirement in 1990.Wing loved his church and church family. He was a deacon, Sunday School teacher and church treasurer at RoseWood Community Church. His grandkids brought him his greatest joy. Wing is survived by his wife, Lin; 2 daughters, Mei-Oi (Kurt) Peterson, Donna (Sid) Bazett; 2 sons, Dennis (Heather) Hong, David (Janice) Hong; 6 grandchildren, Brittany, Brandon, & Makayla Hong, Cami & Rylie Hong, & Nicholas Bazett; his sister Shirley Williams; & many nieces and nephews.A graveside service was held for the immediate family. A Memorial will be scheduled when larger gatherings are permitted.To send condolences to Wing's family, please visit Darling & Fischer's tribute page.