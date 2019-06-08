Winifred F. Hill (Winkie)

December 15, 1923 - May 22, 2019

Winifred passed away with her loving husband by her side. Winkie was born in San Francisco at the Children's Hospital. She spent her early years in the small town of Shandon, CA. Her father was the High School principal. Her mother taught orchestra, choral music and folk dancing. The area industry was grain and cattle. She loved living the rural life and made many lifelong friends.

After graduating high school, she attended San Jose State College. Here she met the love of her life, Fenton A Hill Jr, (Del). They married July 1, 1944 while Del was serving in the United States Navy. When Del was deployed, Winkie lived with her sister-in-law, Mona DiSalvo. Winkie went to work for Food Machinery Corp., as a clerk.

Their first son, Ken, was born in San Jose, while Del was finishing his college work. Winkie spent a year in Vacaville, CA where Del had his first teaching job. They relocated to Cupertino, CA, "the Valley of the Hearts delight". In 1949, their second son, Jim, was born and was brought home to the house on McClellan Road. A few years later, Winkie established the Cupertino Co-Operative Nursery School, still operating 65+ years later with the same educational philosophy. After completing college, she went to work for the Santa Clara Unified School District, where she taught second grade for 28 years. She was proud to have trained 40+ student teachers. She loved her students and helped give them skills for their future.

Winkie loved her garden, even the weeding. She rejoiced in going out in the evening after a warm day and hand watering her plants to cool both them, and herself down. She loved close relationships with those from DELTA KAPPA GAMMA, Honor Society for Women in Education, Zeta Theta Chapter; Cupertino DeOro Club; and the congregation of the Union Church of Cupertino. The family expresses much love and gratitude to all of them for their love and kindness. Thanks also to the very loving and caring staff at the ICU of El Camino Hospital Los Gatos.

Winkie loved all generations of her family and was preceded in death by her parents Gilmore and Cecile Duncan and her sister, Beverly Tucker (Usher). She is survived by her husband Fenton (Del), children Ken (Michelle), Jim (Wendy) and her brother Gilmore Duncan Jr. (Sharon). Also, by five grandchildren, 11 great grandchildren, many cousins, nieces and nephews. A private interment was held Tuesday, May 28th at the Madronia Cemetery in Saratoga. A memorial service will be held at the Union Church of Cupertino, 20900 Stevens Creek Blvd at 1 pm on Saturday, June 15, 2019. Per Winkie's request, please wear bright, happy colors.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Women's Fellowship of the Union Church of Cupertino, DELTA KAPPA GAMMA, Honor Society for Women in Education, Zeta Theta Chapter, 1733 Harmil Way San Jose, CA 95125 c/o Karen Marshall, or favorite charity. For more www.Spanglermortuary.com





