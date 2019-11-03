|
|
Winston Weber
June 1, 1925 - October 24, 2019
Resident of Los Gatos
Winston was born June 1, 1925 in Blue Earth, MN, son of Lawrence Weber and Ruth Stegner Weber. Survived by wife of 67 years, Phyllis; daughters, Kristen Weber Carlisle, and Jeananne Weber (Oscar); grandchildren, Karry Giunti, Max Carlisle, and Jeffrey Carlisle; great-granddaughter, Evangeline; and nieces and nephew. Predeceased by children, Winston Weber Jr. (1992), Karen Ruth Weber (2010); and grandson, Joseph Giunti (2005).
Win graduated from Blue Earth High School, then served as a SeaBee in U.S. Navy (1943-46), seeing combat in the South Seas, including Saipan, Tinian and Okinawa. He attended University of Minnesota, but left to attend to his ill mother. Win was in the Reserves, and was called back into service during the Korean Conflict. He served on troop ships between Japan and San Francisco, where he and Phyllis met. Win was honorably discharged from the Navy on April 17, 1952 and ten days later he and Phyllis Daily were married at the Methodist Church in Chico, CA. He had a job waiting for him in Grand Forks, ND, but decided to try for a sales job in CA and applied to United States Rubber Company. He was accepted and was assigned to cover Fresno County, calling on shoe stores, furniture and sports stores. He and Phyllis lived in Fresno, CA for 9 years where Karen and Winston were born. In 1960 Win took a job with Travelers Insurance, and was subsequently transferred to Santa Clara to manage a training office in 1961. After several years he decided the San Jose area was a good place to stay, and in 1965 he started Weber Insurance, which he successfully managed until retirement in 1997.
Win loved God and his church, and singing in choir and with the Santa Clara Men's Chorus. He enjoyed tennis with a Willow Glen group until 89 years old. Woodworking was an important hobby as was keeping his garden clipped.
Win had a quiet strength and will be remembered as a man of unfailing integrity and as a loving father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. The family thanks the staff at Palm Villa and the Hearts and Minds Alzheimer's Activity Center for their loving care.
A memorial service will be held November 9th at 2 P.M. at Los Gatos United Methodist Church, 111 Church St., Los Gatos. with reception. In lieu of flowers consider a donation to LGUMC choir or AAC.
