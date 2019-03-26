Woodrow (Sieg) Yoder

May 2, 1932 to March 2, 2019

San Jose

Sieg was born in Eagle Rock, CA on May 2, 1932 to Adon and Kaethe Yoder. He passed away unexpectedly on March 2, at age 86.

Sieg spent his early childhood in Berkeley and Auburn CA, then to Boulder, CO where he graduated from Boulder High. He attended Colorado A & M in Fort Collins where he was a member of Acacia Fraternity. Sieg served in the Army in Korea. He returned to family now living in Santa Cruz where he met his wife, Ruth. Sieg attended Hastings Law School before returning to San Jose to own and operate Lucky 13 Television and Antenna Service for 40 years. In 1961 Sieg and Ruth moved to Willow Glen and raised their family. No better place.

He was a loving husband, father, and grandfather AND GREAT grandfather. He was a member of Garden City and Peninsulaires Barbershop Choruses for over 25 years. He sang in church choirs, a madrigal group and enjoyed his bible studies. He helped anyone who needed help and was always the last guy to help clean up. He was an avid rooter for Lincoln Glen Little League, Bellarmine and Valley Christian football and baseball. He was famous for chanting "We want a TOUCHDOWN!" … at baseball games. He knew every airplane ever built and rarely missed airshows and The Reno Air Races. Yosemite was his favorite place on earth.

Sieg is survived by Ruth, his loving wife of 63 years¸ his sons, Douglas (Sheri), Gregory (Pammy) and Scott (Kaisu) and daughter Heidi Flint (Wayne), Sharr, 8 grandchildren , Danny, Jason, James, Derek, Dustin, Haley, Kerttu, Kathe and 9 GREAT grandchildren as well as sisters Winona, Patricia and Brunhilde.

A Celebration of Life will take place on Saturday March 30th @ Saratoga Federated Church 20390 Park Pl. Saratoga at 10:30 AM. A luncheon reception will follow in San Jose at Lincoln Glen Church Hall at 2300 Booksin Avenue.





