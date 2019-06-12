|
In Loving Memory
Yachiyo Javora
July 18 1931- April 05 2019
It is with deep sadness that the family of Yachiyo Javora announces her passing. Yachiyo worked at El Burro Restaurant as a bookkeeper for 30+ yrs until last July. Yachiyo is survived by her husband Hank Javora, their daughter Jennifer Lewis, her sister Ayako Nitta and her brother Tsuyoshi Nakatsu, in Canada and extended family in Japan. Thank you to everyone who came by during her illness, it meant so much to her. A Remembrance will be hosted Saturday June 15th, 3-7pm at 1499 Piedmont Rd. San Jose.
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on June 12, 2019