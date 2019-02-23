|
Yaeko Matsuda
July 11, 1929 - January 21, 2019
Sunnyvale, Ca
Yaeko Matsuda died peacefully on Monday, January 21, 2019 at the age of 89.
Yaeko was born in Olympia, Washington and was the youngest of 4 children. In 1967 she began to work for Fairchild Semiconductor Corporation as an Assembly Technician and retired 18 years later as a Senior Engineer. A devoted woman of faith, she was a member of the Santa Clara Valley Japanese Christian Church since 1959. She loved fishing, gardening, playing harmonica in her church group and was certified in the art of Japanese flower arranging called Ikebana.
Yaeko is preceded in death by her husband of 63 years Jimmie Matsuda; she is survived by her children Nobu (June) Matsuda, June (Bob) Lee, Clif (Yoshiko) Matsuda, Susan Passalacqua and James (Laurie) Matsuda; grandchildren Kelly (Rich), Nicklaus (Sheri), Jennifer (Gary), Jessica (Matt), Justin (Jessica), Mary, Misa, Sara, Rachel, Kevin and Jonathan; great grandchildren Chloe, Reese, Jaclyn, Gavin and Scarlett; twin sister Yoshie Sano, Fukuoka, Japan.
A memorial service will be held at 2:00pm on Saturday, March 9, 2019 at Santa Clara Valley Japanese Christian Church, 40 Union Ave., Campbell.
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Feb. 23, 2019