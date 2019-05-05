Mercury News Obituaries
Willow Glen Funeral Home
1039 Lincoln Ave
San Jose, CA 95125
(408) 295-6446
Memorial service
Friday, May 10, 2019
11:30 AM
San Jose Buddhist Church
640 North 5th Street
San Jose, CA
View Map
Yasuyo Niimoto Obituary
Yasuyo Niimoto
Resident of San Jose
Yasuyo "Susie" Niimoto passed away on April 13, 2019 in San Jose. Born in Hiroshima, Japan, she was in the carnation growing business in San Jose for 34 years. She loved to cook, golf and play cards with her friends and family. She was predeceased by her husband, Mike Yoshiaki Niimoto and survived by her two daughters Jeannie Williams and Linda McReynolds, two son-in-laws, Roger and Rick and her two grandchildren Kelly and Lauren Williams.
A memorial will take place on Friday, May 10, 2019 at 11:30am at the San Jose Buddhist Church, 640 North 5th Street, San Jose.


View the online memorial for Yasuyo Niimoto
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on May 5, 2019
