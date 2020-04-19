|
Yohannes Taye
Jan. 15, 1955 - Apr. 7, 2020
Resident of San Jose
Yohannes Taye was laid to rest on April 9, 2020. He was a charismatic, sports loving, forever knowledge seeking, full of life husband and father. Yohannes spent the past five years in Atlanta, Georgia, but was a long time San Jose resident along with his wife, Haiba, and two daughters, Sofie and Nadia. He will be missed greatly.
View the online memorial for Yohannes Taye
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Apr. 19, 2020