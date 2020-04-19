Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Yohannes Taye
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Yohannes Taye


1955 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Yohannes Taye Obituary
Yohannes Taye
Jan. 15, 1955 - Apr. 7, 2020
Resident of San Jose
Yohannes Taye was laid to rest on April 9, 2020. He was a charismatic, sports loving, forever knowledge seeking, full of life husband and father. Yohannes spent the past five years in Atlanta, Georgia, but was a long time San Jose resident along with his wife, Haiba, and two daughters, Sofie and Nadia. He will be missed greatly.


View the online memorial for Yohannes Taye
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Apr. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Yohannes's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -