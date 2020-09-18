Yolanda ConvertinoApril 7, 1922 - September 4, 2020Resident of San JoseYolanda has left our party here on Earth to be with her parents, siblings, friends and her husband, Roger, for an eternal party in heaven. She leaves behind a legacy of family, love and faith for us to depend on and bind us. There are 6 children who added to her joy by blessing her with 16 grandchildren, 34 great-grandchildren, and 3 great-great grandchildren. During her long and amazing life, she nurtured her family with love and loyalty. She and her husband, Roger hosted and cooked for our many holiday meals and several of our weddings at their Saratoga home.While her family was her joy, her faith was her passion. She was a devout Catholic all her life. She lived her faith each day through her love and good works. Later in life, she became a Marianist Affiliate. She participated in the Marianist community through the Mass, prayer, and volunteering.We will miss her terribly, but we will keep her legacies of family, faith, and love. There will be a celebration of her life to be announced later.