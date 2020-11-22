Yolanda GuzmanJan 14th, 1947- Nov 11th, 2020Santa ClaraWith heavy hearts, we announce that our beloved Yolanda, entered into rest on Veteran's Day. She lived a cheerful and full life, surrounded by many loving family members, friends, and coworkers. She had the best hearty laugh.Yolanda was born into a household of nine siblings in the bay area. She often recalled childhood drives with her family to San Francisco for Sunday dinners, trips to southern California, and vacations in Mexico. In her single years, she worked at Wells Fargo in SF, and bragged how she used walk the steep hills of the city in high heels, and would point out what restaurants she used to go to for lunch. She took the opportunity to travel to Europe, and take road trips with her sister Juanita, her inseparable 'twin'.In 1982, Yolanda married Manuel, and she became a loving and devoted wife for the next 38 years. Together, they raised their two children, Richard and Jessica. There was a long running joke about trying to trick Yolanda into saying which child was her favorite. Yolanda continued her love of travel, by taking her family on summer trips to Lake Tahoe, Reno, and Disneyland. She was a great party hostess for numerous holidays and parties and she would break out her Betty Crocker cookbook when it was time for special meals and desserts. Her enchiladas and lasagnas were the crown jewel of her cooking.One of Yolanda's greatest joys was working with children, and being a mother figure to countless students at St. Justin's School; she ultimately worked there as the Extended Care Director for over 20 years. We knew her impact on the children's lives were great, as many former graduates and families would still come back to visit her years later. She loved going through Christmas cards and reading yearly updates from the students.Yolanda's warm heart was always there to greet you with a big hug and a huge smile. The love she generously gave others will never be forgotten, and it will always be cherished.We love you our smiling Angel.