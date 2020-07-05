Yolanda SunseriSept. 28, 1932 - May 29, 2020Resident of San JoseYolanda passed away on Friday, May 29, 2020 at the age of 87 due to a fall which lead to other medical complications.Yolanda was born in San Jose, CA to parents John and Lena Suriano. Yolanda was a licensed/practicing beautician before becoming a stay at home mom while pregnant with her son. Yolanda worked years later for a brief time at a florist making floral arrangements. She was creatively talented, loved flowers, enjoyed making floral arrangements, decorating cakes and baking cookies (with help of her grandchildren in her later years), especially at Christmas time. Last December, she helped her niece make bows for a Christmas tree in Christmas in the Park for fallen police officers.She was preceded in death by her husband, Sal Sunseri in 2018.She is survived by her son Ken and daughter Desiree, daughter-in-law Mary and son-in-law Dave, brother Patrick and sister-in-law Patricia. She was the loving grandmother of Devin, Danielle, Andrea (Chris) and Jessica, and aunt to many nieces and nephews. Family was her main priority, she even had a brief dispute with another patient at a rehab facility who was claiming Yolanda's family as her own. She was a very strong person and instilled that in the rest of her family.A memorial service will be held at a later date.