Yoshiko Okazaki Futagaki
Resident of San Jose
Yoshiko Okazaki Futagaki, age 88, passed peacefully on November 7, 2019, surrounded by family. Yoshiko was born in Tokyo, Japan on March 13, 1931 to parents, Chika and Seijiro Okazaki. She married the late Tom Futagaki in 1952 and came to the United States in 1955, she resided in San Jose, California for 64 years.
She is survived by sons, Steve M. Futagaki (Karen Wong) and Scott S. Futagaki (late Angela Futagaki); grandson Ryan T.Y. Futagaki; and niece Kumi Inomata (Yugi) from Tokyo, Japan. Yoshiko is preceded in death by relatives in Japan; sisters Hideko Okazaki and Kazuko Takeda (late husband and 2 surviving daughters), half brother Tsuyoshi Kitamura (Tomoe). Yoshiko was a remarkable woman who renewed her Japanese cosmetology license after coming to the U.S., learned how to drive to become independent and contributed to the community by being a successful owner of Tokyo Beauty Salon in Santa Clara and owner of Matsuri Restaurant in W. San Jose. Her greatest joy was cooking Japanese meals for family and friends. Her grandson, Ryan was the "Light" of her life. Service will be private. In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations to the Cancer Fund. In gratitude, The Yoshiko Futagaki family.
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Nov. 17, 2019