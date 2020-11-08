1/1
Yoshinori Katena
1940 - 2020
Yoshinori Katena
May 15, 1940 - Nov. 3, 2020
Resident of San Jose
Loved by many and beloved family man. He was a car painter for Merry Oldsmobile and volunteered at Flo's restaurant on Post St. After hours he would hang out at House of Pizza. This is where he met Kathy, who he loved and spent his life with for 45 years. He is survived by Kathy, her son Tom Sr., and Edwidge, and his grandson Tommy and also his dog Chucky. His passions were family gatherings, celebrations, eating, gambling, and sports. But most of all his love for family and friends. His ashes will be buried in Hawaii with his parents in a family plot.


View the online memorial for Yoshinori Katena

Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Nov. 8, 2020.
