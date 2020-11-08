Yoshinori KatenaMay 15, 1940 - Nov. 3, 2020Resident of San JoseLoved by many and beloved family man. He was a car painter for Merry Oldsmobile and volunteered at Flo's restaurant on Post St. After hours he would hang out at House of Pizza. This is where he met Kathy, who he loved and spent his life with for 45 years. He is survived by Kathy, her son Tom Sr., and Edwidge, and his grandson Tommy and also his dog Chucky. His passions were family gatherings, celebrations, eating, gambling, and sports. But most of all his love for family and friends. His ashes will be buried in Hawaii with his parents in a family plot.