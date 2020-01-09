|
Yoshio Migaki
Jan. 30, 1926 - Nov. 27, 2019
San Jose
Yoshio Migaki, a resident of San Jose for over 65 years passed away peacefully on November 27, 2019 at the age of 93. He was married to Rose Migaki who passed away in 2015 and is survived by his sons, Greg (wife April) and Lance (wife Jessica). He was a loving husband, father and grandfather to Erin and Connor Migaki. Yoshio worked tirelessly in engineering project manager at FMC before retiring in 1988. While retired, he loved to work in the garden, attend Erin and Connor's sporting events, and would follow the Giants, 49'ers, and Warriors faithfully.
Private funeral services will be held by the family.
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Jan. 9, 2020