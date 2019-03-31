Mercury News Obituaries
Lima Family Erickson Memorial Chapel
710 Willow Street
San Jose, CA 95125
(408) 295-5160
Memorial service
Friday, Apr. 5, 2019
7:30 PM
San Jose Buddhist Church Betsuin
640 North Fifth Street
San Jose, CA
Yukie Ohara


Yukie Ohara Obituary
Yukie Ohara
Dec. 21, 1924 - Mar. 9, 2019
Cupertino, CA
Yukie Ohara peacefully entered into rest on March 9, 2019 in Cupertino, CA at the age of 94 years. A long-time resident of Cupertino and beloved wife of the late George Ohara. Loving mother of Karen Mayeda (Ron), Tim Ohara, Dan Ohara (Michelle), Jill Sullivan (Jeff), and the late Steve Ohara. Devoted grandmother of Aaron, Ryan, Colleen, Caitlyn, Connor, and Rachel; great-grandmother to Sophie, Gabriel, and Leo. Survived by brothers Toshihiko Yoshioka and Kunio Yoshioka. Friends are invited to attend Memorial Services 7:30 p.m. Friday, April 5, 2019 at San Jose Buddhist Church Betsuin, 640 North Fifth Street, San Jose, CA. Arrangements by Lima Family Erickson Funeral Home, 710 Willow Street, San Jose, CA.


Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Mar. 31, 2019
