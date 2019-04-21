Mercury News Obituaries
|
Memorial service
Tuesday, Apr. 23, 2019
5:30 PM
Wesley Methodist Church
566 N 5th St.
San Jose, CA
1924 - 2019 Obituary
Yuko Bosque Obituary
Yuko Bosque
Resident of San Jose
Yuko 'Sybil' Bosque of San Jose's Japantown passed away peacefully on April 2, 2019. Sybil was born on December 26th, 1924 and has been part of the Japantown community all of her life.
Sybil is the daughter of the late, Mashojoshi and Maryko Nishijima, and the oldest sibling to brothers Katsumi (Jonnie) Nishijima, Norio (Billy) Nishijima and Henry Hiro (Hank) Nishijima. Sybil was proceeded in death by her late husband and great love of her life of 20 years, Charles 'Bud' Bosque.
She is survived by her loving son, Steven "Butchie" Furukawa, Granddaughter, Tamiko Duncan and her husband Derek Duncan, four Great Grandchildren: Joshua, Jared, Kaylah and Riley, Great Great Grandson, Sebastian and numerous cousins, nieces, and nephews.
Sybil loved her family and many dear friends. She loved to visit the casinos, traveling, karaoke, crocheting, baking and having a good time! Often recognized by her sparkly hats that matched her bright smile, Sybil will be deeply missed by family and friends near and far.
Memorial services will be held on April 23, 2019 at Wesley Methodist Church 566 N 5th St., San Jose, CA 95112 at 5:30pm. Potluck reception to follow in the church fellowship hall.


View the online memorial for Yuko Bosque
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Apr. 21, 2019
