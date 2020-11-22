Yvette PedenNovember 17, 1946 - November 11, 2020Resident of San JoseYvette was born in Santa Barbara, the daughter of Edward and Jane Zuzalek. She graduated from Santa Barbara High School and received a degree in Entomology and teaching credential from San Jose State University. In college, she meet and subsequently married Jack Peden in 1972. They were married for 45 years, until his passing in 2018.Yvette dedicated her career for over 30 years to teaching primary grade students at Los Paseos Elementary School, in the Morgan Hill School District. She guided her students in a soft-spoken, firm, and loving way, not only in their basic skills but also particularly through her knowledge and love of science and art. Yvette loved the outdoors. She and her husband were frequent visitors to Kennedy Meadows and the Mammoth Lakes area. She had no qualms shooing off nosy bears. In addition, she and Jack tended a plot in the Cornucopia Community Garden in San Jose for many years and enjoyed canning their bounty and sharing it with friends. Yvette also entered her flowers in completions at the Santa Clara County Fair.Yvette is survived by her sister, Nanette Covarrubias; nephew, Joseph Covarrubias; and several cousins in the Santa Barbara area. In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents, Edward and Jane; and her sister, Janette. Interment is in Santa Barbara.Due to Covid-19, a memorial service is not scheduled at this time.