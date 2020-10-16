Yvonne Ann BonacorsiDec. 10, 1930 - Oct. 9, 2020Resident of Monte SerenoYvonne passed away peacefully on Oct. 9, 2020 from complications of Congestive Heart Failure. Yvonne was preceded in death by her husband of 70 years, Frank and her parents, Mary and George Denevi. She is survived by her son Mike (Lynn) and her daughter Michelle (Ed) Siracusa. Gram of Gianna (Noel) Monterastelli, Nick (Maja) Bonacorsi, Dominic and Matthew Siracusa. Great Gram to Mason, Hunter, Sofia, Danilo and Siena. Dear Sister-in-Law to John Bonacorsi. She was a Campbell native, growing up on the McCoy Avenue Ranch and attending Campbell Grammar School and Campbell High School. A 65-year resident of her home in Monte Sereno, she was a life long member of St. Mary's Church, L.G. She will be missed by many. Donations may be made to Sisters of the Holy Names or to Bellarmine College Prep.