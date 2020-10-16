1/1
Yvonne Ann Bonacorsi
1930 - 2020
Dec. 10, 1930 - Oct. 9, 2020
Resident of Monte Sereno
Yvonne passed away peacefully on Oct. 9, 2020 from complications of Congestive Heart Failure. Yvonne was preceded in death by her husband of 70 years, Frank and her parents, Mary and George Denevi. She is survived by her son Mike (Lynn) and her daughter Michelle (Ed) Siracusa. Gram of Gianna (Noel) Monterastelli, Nick (Maja) Bonacorsi, Dominic and Matthew Siracusa. Great Gram to Mason, Hunter, Sofia, Danilo and Siena. Dear Sister-in-Law to John Bonacorsi. She was a Campbell native, growing up on the McCoy Avenue Ranch and attending Campbell Grammar School and Campbell High School. A 65-year resident of her home in Monte Sereno, she was a life long member of St. Mary's Church, L.G. She will be missed by many. Donations may be made to Sisters of the Holy Names or to Bellarmine College Prep.


View the online memorial for Yvonne Ann Bonacorsi



Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Oct. 16, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
October 13, 2020
My Sincere Condolences to the family.
I ‘am So Sorry for the loss of your love
One. May you find Comfort in your
Beautiful heart and treasured every
memory that holds a special place in
Your love ones heart, may God give
You the strength to endure this difficult
Time, and continue to bless your love ones.
October 16, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Darling & Fischer Chapel of the Hills
