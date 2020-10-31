1/1
Yvonne Daryl (Baskette) Murray
1931 - 2020
Palo Alto, California
Yvonne led a beautiful life. She was strong, kind and fun-loving. She was a beloved wife, loving & supportive mom, devoted grandmother and great grandmother. Her door was open to everyone, especially during the Cocktail Hour. Fun conversation & laughter flowed freely.
Yvonne was born during the Great Depression and lived in the small farm town of Whittier. The family vacationed on Balboa Island in the summers. Yvonne fell in love with the beach. Forever after, her summers would be spent with kids and beach towels.
After college, Yvonne took a trip to her cousin's Michigan lake cabin where she met Lloyd, a handsome athlete with a delightful sense of humor. They got married (and stayed married for 68 years). They enjoyed many years as tennis doubles partners.
Yvonne & Lloyd have raised three daughters (Melinda, Becky & Kim) who love them beyond measure.


Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Oct. 31, 2020.
