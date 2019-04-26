Yvonne Katherine O'Brien (DePuy)

May 21, 1927 - April 6, 2019

Resident of San Jose

People were drawn to her with her humor,

strength, and sense of fun...

Mother, aunt, grandmother, friend, and teacher, Yvonne K. O'Brien passed away peacefully on Saturday April 6, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. A 65-year resident of San Jose, she was born in San Francisco on the very day Charles Lindbergh flew solo, non-stop across the Atlantic, and grew up in Albany, CA.

The first in her family to graduate from college, she earned her education degree and teaching credential from San Jose State. She taught for one year before marrying the late James K. O'Brien and raising six children. After substitute teaching for several years, she returned to the classroom full-time in 1969 and taught for more than 20 years in Union School District at Ross School and Leitz School.

Yvonne loved her family, friends, and teaching. A devoted fan of the SF 49ers, she was thrilled when she met and was photographed with Jerry Rice. After retirement, she traveled the world, spent time with friends as part of UDEARS, Bunco, and card-playing groups. Active in the community, she volunteered with Democratic party causes and campaigns, National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI), San Jose Historical Museum, where she received an award of recognition, and many other organizations.

Predeceased by her beloved son, Daniel Joseph O'Brien and cherished granddaughter, Bridget Colleen O'Brien, she is survived by her children Patrick, Kathleen (John) Hahus, Kevin (Mari), Margaret, and Bridget Gach; grandchildren Conor (Alix) O'Brien, Kelly Paras, Alison (Matt) Ramey, Matt Gach, Brandon Gach, and great granddaughters Hannah and Amelia Ramey.

Yvonne's family gives special thanks to her primary caregiver, Ema Odean, who took wonderful care of Yvonne and has become part of the family.

A Funeral Mass will celebrated be on Tuesday, May 7 at 11:30 am at Santa Teresa Catholic Church, 794 Calero Ave, San Jose, CA 95123, with a reception following. Interment will be private. Donations in memory of Yvonne O'Brien may be made to NAMI (www.nami.org) or the .





