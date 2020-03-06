|
|
Yvonne O'Connor
Resident of San Marcos
Yvonne O'Connor died suddenly and peacefully in her sleep on February 1, 2020. She was born July 1, 1966, the "baby" of six children born to Anthony and Patricia Escover (deceased). She attended St. Martins of Tours and St. Francis High School, Class of '84
She married the love of her Life, John O'Connor in May of 2005. He was her "Teddy Bear" whose hugs could make everything better. With John, Yvonne became a college football fan of Notre Dame, creating rituals for every game and proudly displaying "The Fighting Irish". Her favorite holiday was St. Patrick's Day - married to John Patrick O'Connor – how could it not be?
Yvonne was extremely proud of her only son, Joseph Tralongo, a mechanical Engineer graduate, who recently moved to the San Diego area to be closer to her.
Yvonne began her banking career at a young age, and in her 30+ years she moved up the ranks from teller to VP and Business Support Consultant for Community Banking at Wells Fargo. She loved the stagecoach logo and her office was decorated with murals that she helped create, Wells Fargo piggy banks, and stuffed Clydesdales horses.
Recently Yvonne and John sold their San Jose home and moved to San Marcos for a quieter life. She loved the new location, and enjoyed their neighborhood, pool, and the amazing weather. Always the perfect hostess, she gladly offered their "Casita" to whomever wanted to visit.
Yvonne loved to bake and her infamous sausage bread, cream puffs, cookies, pies, etc., will be sorely missed. Her smile and compassionate spirit will never be forgotten by her loving husband, John, her son, Joey, John's son, Brian, her beloved "Cooper" (dog) and her siblings Cathy, David (deceased), Lorraine, Janette, and Joan …as well as her 14 nieces and nephews and every group or organization that she brought cheer and laughter to. The void will never go away, but the memories will live on forever.
A Saint Patrick's Day celebration and memorial of her life will be held on March 14, 2020 at 1 pm at the home of Cathy & Randy Warshawsky, 1401 Saint Francis Dr., San Jose, CA.
View the online memorial for Yvonne O'Connor
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Mar. 6, 2020