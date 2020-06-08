Zachary "Larry" LawrykJanuary 30, 1925-August 8, 2018La Palma and Briefly Los GatosBorn January 30th, 1925 in the Ukrainian Village of Staryi Sambir, Ukraine (at that time Poland),Zachary made the journey to the United States by surviving World War II and spending 8 great years in Winnipeg, Canada. He finally immigrated to the United States in June, 1956 and all the family became proud US Citizens on November 22, 1961He made it to the Canada in 1948, thanks to the United Nations Relief and Rehabilitation Administration by surviving 3 Displaced Person Deportation Camps in Augsburg, Arolsen, and Kassel, Germany.The USS General M.B. Stewart transported him to Canada in 1948, because the Canada Order in Council needed skilled workers to help grow the Post War Economy.He got a job as a steel fitter for Dominion Bridge in Winnipeg, Canada then married TheresaKushko in July, 1950. Zachary grew his family to 3 children and immigrated to the United States in 1956.In the US, he worked 30+ years at a steel fitter and lived in Bell, La Palma, and briefly in LosGatos, California. He loved being a family man, attending the Ukrainian Catholic Church in Hollywood, playing club soccer in the Los Angeles area. gardening, grilling his famous rotisserie chicken and fixing and repairing everything around the house.Zachary spoke four languages - Ukrainian, Polish, German and English and enjoyed reading about current events and sports.He is survived by his spouse Theresa Kushko, children Paul, Mary Ann and Eugene, grandchildren Zachary Benjamin Lawryk and Andrea Mary Lawryk (Sampson) and great grandchildren Benjamin Timothy Lawryk, Edith Morton Lawryk and Henry Gene Sampson.Forest Lawn Memorial Park4471 Lincoln Ave Cypress Cal 90630888 204 3131