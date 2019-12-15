|
|
Zachry Lee Nuuvali
Resident of Los Altos
On Wednesday, December 4, 2019, as the new day's dawn broke, Zachry Lee Nu'uvali passed from the loving arms of his wife and family into the loving arms of our dear Savior. He was but a few days' shy of his 40th birthday.
Zachry was born on December 18, 1979 in Honolulu, Hawaii to Fetulima & Sevai Nu'uvali. Zac, as he is fondly nicknamed, is fourth in a brood of 5 and the youngest boy.
Zac's wit and humor provided a comforting balance between his elder siblings and younger sister. Zac is stoic in his temperance and loyalty, frugal in pecuniary matters and his regard, yet always courageous and fastidious to those he loved and cherished.
On April 14, 2007 Zac married the love of his life, Uilama Miss Heilala Utukakala Sotele. An anonymous quote states that a parent is to be a "provider, a teacher, a role model, but most importantly, a distant authority figure who can never be pleased." Whilst they did not suffer the travails of confinement, Zac and Heilala shared their love with many nieces and nephews. Heilala was the provider, and teacher- Zac the role model and distant authority figure with his tough love.
Zac attended various schools throughout the US as well as several employment opportunities after finishing his studies in San Jose, Ca. In January of 2009, Zac embarked on what would be a fortuitous career choice when he joined the Stanford Hospital's Patient Transport team. Over his 10 years at Stanford hospital, Zac enjoyed his role and working alongside his colleagues, taking pride in his responsibilities earning him his final position as Supervisor.
As is evident in the sharing of many pictures of the magnificent and momentous life of our beloved Zachry, his proudest moments involved those spent with his family and friends.
Zachry is survived by his wife of 12 years, Heilala Nu'uvali; parents Fetulima & Sevai Nu'uvali; sisters Tusila (Pesamino) Lafo and Perelini Bernadette (Ongomai) Pulu; brothers Wallace (Carrie) and Patrick Nu'uvali, along with his nieces Manamea, Violet, Manaia & Bae and nephews Eric, Raemani and Nu'uvali.
Funeral Services will be held with a Wake on Sunday December, 15, 2019 at the LDS Chapel 771 West Fremont Avenue, Sunnyvale, CA 7:00pm-10:00pm and final services the following day Monday December 16, 2019 at 10:00am, and immediate interment at Alta Mesa Cemetery 695 Arstradero Road, Palo Alto, CA.
View the online memorial for Zachry Lee Nuuvali
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Dec. 15, 2019