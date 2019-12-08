|
Zelda B. Alves Bingenheimer
January 14, 1924 - November 14, 2019
Danville, CA
Zelda was born January 14, 1924 in Santa Clara, CA. She was one of seven children to John and Augusta Alves. She passed away peacefully at San Ramon Regional Medical Center after a brief illness just eight weeks short of her 96th birthday. She lived in Santa Clara and Sunnyvale for 90 years before moving to the San Ramon/Danville area to be near her daughter.
Zelda was a most loving and gracious wife, mother and friend. Her great smile, sparkling eyes and endearing personality lit up every room she was in. She had a quick wit and easy laughter.
She loved sewing, reading, animals, gardening, entertaining and traveling. She was dedicated to helping others, to spending precious time with family and friends and to her great love for God. For more than 30 years she spent time as a home healthcare aide.
Zelda is survived by her daughter Sharon Freitas, son-in-law John Taillac, stepson Rodney Bingenheimer, sister Madeline Alves Streight, nieces Diane Alves, Barbara Jean Laplace (Ron) and nephews John Alves (Terri), Manuel Alves, Frank Alves. She was preceded in death by her husband of 54 years, Vincent "Bing" Bingenheimer, father John Alves, mother Augusta Alves, brothers Louis Alves, John Alves, Frank Alves, Manuel Alves, Joe Alves and niece Deborah Streight Lopez.
Zelda's family would like to extend their gratitude and sincere thanks to Lynwood Care Home for their outstanding care, kindness and love.
A Memorial Mass will be held on Saturday, December 14 at 10 am, St. Cyprian Parish, 195 Leota Ave, Sunnyvale CA. In lieu of flowers family requests memorial contributions be made to St. Vincent de Paul Society.
Zelda will be laid to rest with a private internment following her services at the Santa Clara Mission Cemetery, Santa Clara, CA.
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Dec. 8, 2019