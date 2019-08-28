|
|
Zoila Almeida
January 6, 1920 - August 2, 2019
Resident of San Mateo
Zoila Almeida, known to her loved ones as "Wiwi", passed away peacefully at home on Friday, August 2nd surrounded by her family. She was 99 years old.
She was born in Latacunga, Ecuador to Pacifico and Rosa Almeida and lived in Ecuador and Venezuela before moving to San Mateo, California in 1968.
Zoila is survived by her son, Edmundo Diaz, grandchildren Enrique and Jesenia Diaz, and great-grandchildren Mariah, Drew, Sebastian, Matteo and Sofia.
A memorial mass will be held at St. Timothy Church in San Mateo on Saturday, August 31st at noon. In lieu of flowers, please donate to Mission Hospice of San Mateo.
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Aug. 28, 2019