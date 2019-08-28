Home

POWERED BY

Services
St Timothy's Catholic Church
1515 Dolan Ave
San Mateo, CA 94401
Memorial Mass
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
12:00 PM
St. Timothy Church
San Mateo, CA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Zoila Almeida
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Zoila Almeida


1920 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Zoila Almeida Obituary
Zoila Almeida
January 6, 1920 - August 2, 2019
Resident of San Mateo
Zoila Almeida, known to her loved ones as "Wiwi", passed away peacefully at home on Friday, August 2nd surrounded by her family. She was 99 years old.
She was born in Latacunga, Ecuador to Pacifico and Rosa Almeida and lived in Ecuador and Venezuela before moving to San Mateo, California in 1968.
Zoila is survived by her son, Edmundo Diaz, grandchildren Enrique and Jesenia Diaz, and great-grandchildren Mariah, Drew, Sebastian, Matteo and Sofia.
A memorial mass will be held at St. Timothy Church in San Mateo on Saturday, August 31st at noon. In lieu of flowers, please donate to Mission Hospice of San Mateo.


View the online memorial for Zoila Almeida
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Aug. 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Zoila's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.