Memorial Mass
Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019
11:00 AM
Woodside Priory Chapel
Resident of Petaluma
Zoltan was born in Hungary and passed away in Petaluma on June 29, 2019 from congestive heart failure. He will be greatly missed by his daughter Eva, and family; Richard, Katie and Christopher Sachen. A bilingual memorial mass will be celebrated on Sunday, August 25th, 11 am at Woodside Priory Chapel. Condolences available at www.AdobeCreekFuneralHome.com.


Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Aug. 17, 2019
