Allen G. LeDelle
1952 - 2020
Allen George LeDelle, 67, passed away February 1, 2020 in Emmett, Idaho while in the care of Heart 'N Home Hospice. He was born to George and Verlaine LeDelle on February 18, 1952 at Mary Secor Hospital in Emmett, Idaho.
Allen spent his whole life in Emmett where he went to school at Butte View Elementary, Parkview Jr. High and graduated from Emmett High School. After graduation, he started work the Boise Cascade Lumber Mill from which he retired.
Allen started playing the accordion in his twenties where he played with his friends in Silver City, ID and for his family. He loved to work on cars. He restored Model T's and Model A's along with the Classic. He joined the Antique Car Club where he made long-time friends and went to many rallies. He enjoyed going to swap meets in the northwest with his parents, selling automobile parts.
Allen is survived by his sister, Claudia LeDelle (Allen) Campbell, of Idaho Falls; nephews, Ronnie (Jennifer) Campbell of Idaho Falls and Jimmy (Laura) Campbell of Boise; uncle, Milton Blume of Meridian; aunt, Dora Dillion, of Seattle, WA and many cousins. He is preceded in death by his parents; aunts, Maxine Blume, Janie (Ray) Miller; cousins, Dick Miller and Ken Blume.
Allen was known for his love of family. He so enjoyed the get-togethers at Jackpot, Sunday picnics and family reunions.
A special thanks to Tom Irving, Bill and Pam Swanson, and Ray Mullins of Emmett (for their never ending kindness and friendship) and to the staff and nurses of Valor Health and River's Edge & Rehab. Charitable donations can be made to Heart 'N Home Hospice in Emmett.
Per Allen's request, there will not be any services. Arrangements were cared for by the Potter Funeral Chapel of Emmett.
Published in Emmett Messenger Index on Feb. 12, 2020