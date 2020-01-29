Guest Book View Sign Service Information Celebration of Life 1:30 PM Emmett Seventh Day Adventist Church Send Flowers Obituary

Alta Jane Krause

December 9, 1940 - January 14, 2020

Alta Jane Krause was born December 9, 1940 to Jacob and Amelia Flemmer in Lehr, N.D. She passed away quietly at her home in Emmett, January 14, 2020. She was 79.

Alta attended grade school in Lehr and graduated from secondary school at Cheyenne River Academy in Harvey, ND. Alta's ambition was to be a nurse and minister to the health needs of her fellow man. She graduated as an R.N. from Union College in Lincoln, Nebraska and worked in her chosen profession from Arkansas to Alaska.

Alta had many interests, but her main focus was her church, her family, and suffering humanity. Among her interests was music, she played the piano and organ, she also held an amateur radio extra class certificate, AA0HM. Nature, hiking, photography, skiing and the great outdoors provided rest and relaxation from the pressures of life. Travel was at the top of her list of activities, if she could visit a third world country and share a better way of life she was at the pinnacle of happiness. Her travels took her from Asia to the jungles of the South Pacific, South America and Africa.

Surviving are her husband, Marvin Krause of Emmett, two sons,

Bruce Ginsel of Enterprise, Oregon and Bryan Ginsel of Cadot, Wisconsin, two step children, David Krause and Laurie Jacobi both of Sitka, Alaska. There are three surviving sisters, Erna Hauck, Ida Lehman, Mable Werner, and one brother, Leo Flemmer.

Alta was a loving mother and faithful wife. She lived a full life serving humanity and her Lord and Savior. She now rests awaiting her Master's call to spend eternity in His presence.

A celebration of a life well lived will be held at 1:30 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020 at Emmett Seventh Day Adventist Church. Interment will be at the Boise Veteran's Cemetery at a later date.



