Annis Hadley
1944 - 2020
ANNIS MARIE HADLEY
1944 - 2020
Annis Marie Hadley, age 75, of Emmett, Idaho passed away July 9, 2020 surrounded by her family. She was born to Murray E. & Juanita E. Lewis on December 27, 1944 in Mount Vernon Missouri.
Annis married her childhood sweetheart, Earin Joe Hadley, in 1973 and together they had 9 children. Annis was a homemaker and her biggest priority was always her family. She'll forever be remembered for her "tell it like it is" attitude.
Annis was preceded in death by her parents, Murray & Juanita and her siblings, Sondra & Cleveland. She is survived by her husband, Joe, of 47 years and their 9 children: Sondra of Reno, Nevada...Nita of Meridian, Idaho...Virginia of Colusa, CA...Bonnie of Newcastle, CA...Tommy of Nampa, Idaho...Robert of Oroville, CA...Tamara, E.J. & T.J. all of Emmett, Idaho...her dogs Nalla & Little Girl, as well as 27 grandchildren and 34 great grandchildren.
Her viewing will be Thursday, July 16th from 6:00-8:00 p.m. at Potter Funeral Chapel, 228 E. Main Street, Emmett, Idaho.
Funeral services will be held Friday, July 17th at 10:00 a.m. at the Potter Funeral Chapel with burial immediately following at the Emmett Cemetery.
Donations can be made to Heart & Home Hospice of Emmett, Idaho.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Emmett Messenger Index on Jul. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
16
Viewing
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Potter Funeral Chapel
Send Flowers
JUL
17
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Potter Funeral Chapel
Send Flowers
JUL
17
Burial
Emmett Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Potter Funeral Chapel
228 East Main Street
Emmett, ID 83617
(208) 365-4491
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
