ANNIS MARIE HADLEY

1944 - 2020

Annis Marie Hadley, age 75, of Emmett, Idaho passed away July 9, 2020 surrounded by her family. She was born to Murray E. & Juanita E. Lewis on December 27, 1944 in Mount Vernon Missouri.

Annis married her childhood sweetheart, Earin Joe Hadley, in 1973 and together they had 9 children. Annis was a homemaker and her biggest priority was always her family. She'll forever be remembered for her "tell it like it is" attitude.

Annis was preceded in death by her parents, Murray & Juanita and her siblings, Sondra & Cleveland. She is survived by her husband, Joe, of 47 years and their 9 children: Sondra of Reno, Nevada...Nita of Meridian, Idaho...Virginia of Colusa, CA...Bonnie of Newcastle, CA...Tommy of Nampa, Idaho...Robert of Oroville, CA...Tamara, E.J. & T.J. all of Emmett, Idaho...her dogs Nalla & Little Girl, as well as 27 grandchildren and 34 great grandchildren.

Her viewing will be Thursday, July 16th from 6:00-8:00 p.m. at Potter Funeral Chapel, 228 E. Main Street, Emmett, Idaho.

Funeral services will be held Friday, July 17th at 10:00 a.m. at the Potter Funeral Chapel with burial immediately following at the Emmett Cemetery.

Donations can be made to Heart & Home Hospice of Emmett, Idaho.





