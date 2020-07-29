Arlonzo Southard

Arlonzo "Tut" Southard

May 24, 1940 - July 14, 2020

Arlonzo "Tut" Southard, age 80, of Sandy, Oregon (formerly of Emmett, ID) returned home to his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on July 14, 2020.

Tut was born in Blythe, California, and grew up in Phoenix, Arizona where he met and married his former wife of 20 years, Ruth Hauser, with whom he shared 5 five children. They moved to Globe, AZ to raise their family. Tut was a mechanic by trade starting his career working on cars and ending it with heavy construction equipment. He met and married Marjorie Turf, after returning to Phoenix, AZ. Upon their retirement Tut and Marge moved to Emmett, Idaho, where they were embraced by their church family. After the passing of his wife, Tut moved to Sandy, Oregon to be closer to his son and daughter.

Tut was an avid pool player, enjoyed woodworking, working on hot rod vehicles with friends, gathering with his family and friends (especially the little ones) and always had a glass of iced tea on the table beside him. He will be truly missed by all who knew and loved him.

Tut was survived by his children Theresa Thompson, Carl Southard (Hanna), Susan Dunlap (Tom), Katy Gerardo (Joe), Bryson Southard (Jennifer), 10 grandchildren, and 24 great grandchildren, his brother Robert Southard (Susan), his sister-in-law Helen Southard, the mother of his children Ruth Meyer, and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his wife Marjorie Southard, his grandson, Timothy Southard Dunlap, and great grandson Emery Winiker, his parents, Arlie Southard and Maude Glaze Southard, sisters Eula Gettings (Norman) and Juanita Swearingen (Jim), brother Fred Southard.

In lieu of flowers the family asks that you gather with your friends and family that knew Tut for a meal to share your stories and remember to put out a big glass of iced tea for Tut.





