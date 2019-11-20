Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Arthur McClure. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Arthur H McClure

July 8, 1930 - October 14, 2019

Arthur H. McClure, 89, of Sweet/Montour passed away Monday, Oct. 14, 2019 after several years of declining health. Graveside services were held with military honors at 2 p.m. on Oct. 17, 2019 at Dry Creek Cemetery, Clara Anderson officiating. He is buried beside his wife of 49 years, Mary "Jane" Blakely, his parents and other family members.

Arthur was born July 8, 1930 in Salt Lake City, UT to Arthur M. McClure and Lucille A. Downing. He was raised in a family of seven children in the Boise area.

At age 17 Arthur joined the Marines. While in Korea at the Chosin Reservoir he was seriously wounded and received a

Immediate family members surviving Arthur are his beloved wife, Elsa, son Mark McClure and family in Billings, MT, daughter Jody Zahm, and family in Eagle, ID, and brother William McClure of Tacoma, WA. Extended family consists of numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

Arthur will be remembered as a gentleman with a twinkle in his eye, a quick smile and hug. He held many positions in his lifetime from construction crew foreman, manager of a grocery store, plant foreman at a paint factory and guard at the old state prison. He loved his family dearly, created works of beauty for gardens and always appreciated his blessings in life.

Thank you to the professional staff at Rivers Edge in Emmett for their kind support for his family and their loving, tender, respectful care during his last month. Potter Funeral Home was a great help also. Special thank you to the many friends, family and neighbors who offered their assistance and encouragement when needed. His presence is greatly missed.



