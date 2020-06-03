Audrey (Mathiason) Soderling
1926 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Audrey's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Audrey Martha (Mathiason) Soderling
1926 - 2020
Audrey Martha (Mathiason) Soderling
Audrey Martha Soderling was born Dec. 14, 1926 to Jacob and Bertha (Olson) Mathiason at their Rural farm near Walnut Grove, Minnesota. She was baptized and confirmed at Old Westbrook Lutheran church.
She attended school at rural school district #4 and graduated High school at Walnut Grove in 1944. That fall, she attended the Lutheran Bible Institute in Minneapolis for two terms before enrolling at Waldorf Lutheran College, Forest City Iowa and received an Associate degree in business administration, graduating in 1947. On Sept, 11 1948 she married Donald Soderling whom she met at Waldorf college.
From Iowa they moved to Prineville Oregon, then on to Klamath Falls, Oregon, then to Lewiston Idaho and on to Emmett Idaho. During that time, five children were born to them. Dirk (Dixie) Soderling of Meridian Id., Roger (Marcia) Soderling of La Center Washington, Paul Soderling of Boise Id, Brian (Therese') Soderling of Eagle Id., and Rebecca (Steve) Page of Meridian Id. There are 8 GrandChildren, 13 Great Grandchildren and 3 Great, Great Granddaughters.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Donald Soderling and one Grandson, her sister Mavis Bergene, Brother in-law Virgil Bergene and her brother James Mathiason.
She leaves behind, not only her children and their heirs, but also her life long best friend and sister in-law Gladys Mathiason.
Audrey was active in the Lutheran church throughout her life. She taught parochial school in a public one room schoolhouse. After moving to Emmett she was active in Our Redeemer Lutheran Church as an organist and LWML in various capacities. She enjoyed quilting and traveling.
During the time they lived in Emmett, they owned and operated a 20 acre cherry orchard in conjunction with Don's job at Boise Cascade Saw Mill. After Don retired, they sold the orchard and moved to Star where they resided until the time of their deaths. Don died in 2009 and Audrey went to Heaven in a Golden Chariot at the age of 93 in 2020.
She was a phenomenal wife, mom and grandma and friend. She will be greatly missed.
A celebration of life will be held at a future date.
A remembrance page can be viewed at: https://sites.google.com/view/donauderysoderling/home


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Emmett Messenger Index on Jun. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Cloverdale Funeral Home
1200 North Cloverdale Road
Boise, ID 83713
(208) 375-2212
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
May 31, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved