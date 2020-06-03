Audrey Martha (Mathiason) Soderling
1926 - 2020
Audrey Martha Soderling was born Dec. 14, 1926 to Jacob and Bertha (Olson) Mathiason at their Rural farm near Walnut Grove, Minnesota. She was baptized and confirmed at Old Westbrook Lutheran church.
She attended school at rural school district #4 and graduated High school at Walnut Grove in 1944. That fall, she attended the Lutheran Bible Institute in Minneapolis for two terms before enrolling at Waldorf Lutheran College, Forest City Iowa and received an Associate degree in business administration, graduating in 1947. On Sept, 11 1948 she married Donald Soderling whom she met at Waldorf college.
From Iowa they moved to Prineville Oregon, then on to Klamath Falls, Oregon, then to Lewiston Idaho and on to Emmett Idaho. During that time, five children were born to them. Dirk (Dixie) Soderling of Meridian Id., Roger (Marcia) Soderling of La Center Washington, Paul Soderling of Boise Id, Brian (Therese') Soderling of Eagle Id., and Rebecca (Steve) Page of Meridian Id. There are 8 GrandChildren, 13 Great Grandchildren and 3 Great, Great Granddaughters.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Donald Soderling and one Grandson, her sister Mavis Bergene, Brother in-law Virgil Bergene and her brother James Mathiason.
She leaves behind, not only her children and their heirs, but also her life long best friend and sister in-law Gladys Mathiason.
Audrey was active in the Lutheran church throughout her life. She taught parochial school in a public one room schoolhouse. After moving to Emmett she was active in Our Redeemer Lutheran Church as an organist and LWML in various capacities. She enjoyed quilting and traveling.
During the time they lived in Emmett, they owned and operated a 20 acre cherry orchard in conjunction with Don's job at Boise Cascade Saw Mill. After Don retired, they sold the orchard and moved to Star where they resided until the time of their deaths. Don died in 2009 and Audrey went to Heaven in a Golden Chariot at the age of 93 in 2020.
She was a phenomenal wife, mom and grandma and friend. She will be greatly missed.
A celebration of life will be held at a future date.
A remembrance page can be viewed at: https://sites.google.com/view/donauderysoderling/home
Published in Emmett Messenger Index on Jun. 3, 2020.