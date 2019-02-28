Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Barbara (Wilson) Heist. View Sign

Barbara A Heist (Wilson)

January 23,1943 - February 24, 2019

Barbara Alene Heist

Born January 23,1943 in Weiser, Idaho, to parents Allyn and Helen Wilson. Passed away February 24, 2019 In Renton, Washington after a long, courageous battle with Diabetes and Parkinson's.

Preceded in death by her parents, brother Jim Wilson, and brother Jack Kesgard.

Survived by her husband of 46 years, Jay Heist, son Jim Fuller (Laura), daughter Sherri King (Kim), step-son Paul Heist (Lori), step-daughter Debbie Lambert (Jim), sisters Janice Wilson and Kay Walus, grandsons Travis and Dillon, granddaughter Karadyn, great granddaughter Savannah, plus numerous nieces and nephews.



