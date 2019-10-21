Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Billy Bryant. View Sign Service Information Potter Funeral Chapel 228 East Main Street Emmett , ID 83617 (208)-365-4491 Memorial service 11:00 AM LDS Church Letha , ID View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Billy G. Bryant

Nov. 19, 1938 - Oct. 16, 2019

A Memorial Service to honor Billy G. Bryant will be held at 11:00 am Saturday, October 26th, 2019 at the LDS Church in Letha, Idaho.

Billy was born November 19, 1938 to Vincent & Evelyn Bryant in Mesa, Arizona. He has two sisters, Phyllis and Martha.

Billy enlisted in the United States Navy at the age of 17 and served aboard the USS AJAX. He was stationed in San Diego and received an Honorable Discharge January 23, 1962.

Billy met Patty Green in Tempe, Arizona in 1956 and they were married on August 9, 1958. They were married for 61 years and had three children, four grandchildren, & four great grandchildren.

Billy & Pat lived in Arizona in the early years where he worked on farms, in the copper mines and was a brick mason. In 1976, they pulled up roots and moved to Emmett, Idaho where he raised his family on a dairy farm. They produced milk, various crops, and their own meat and produce. Billy continued part time doing masonry work on many local buildings and structures around the Emmett valley. Billy and his wife and kids worked the farm and enjoyed doing seasonal work in the fruit orchards around Emmett.

Billy spent countless hours outdoors where he loved fishing & hunting with his wife, sons, daughter, grandsons, and many family & friends. Fishing was literally his passion and he spent every minute he could at it. He took up golf at the age of 65 at the urging of his sons & son-in-law. Turns out he loved the game, was competitive, and pretty darn good at it. Before that he always said he could never see "why anyone would waste their time whacking that golf egg into that little bitty hole."

Billy is survived by his wife Pat Bryant, his children Bill Bryant & Sandy Casey, Katrina & Mark Martin, Casey & Kim Bryant; his grandchildren Travis & Dusty Bryant, Cheyenne & James Richards, Erin Bryant & Kyle Burgess, Justin Martin; his great grandchildren, Eme Bryant, Elishja & Owen Richards, Elliana Burgess.

Billy liked people for who they were, said it like it was, and made no bones about it!!!

Donations can be made to:

The OpAL foundation

This is an organization that supports other families with hospice care needs.

Please Mail to:

Heart 'n Home

The OpAL Foundation

1100 NW 12th St.

Fruitland, ID 83619 Cremation was cared for by the Potter Funeral Chapel of Emmett.



