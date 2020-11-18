Blaine Elizabeth Eggers
April 12, 2000 - November 8, 2020
Blaine Elizabeth Eggers, of Emmett, Idaho, passed away November 8, 2020 at St. Luke's Boise Hospital after struggling with Type 1 diabetes and Addison's diseases. Blaine, 20 years old, was born on April 12, 2000 to Doug and Whitney Eggers at St Luke's downtown Boise hospital.
Blaine's vivacious smile lit up a room, her twinkling blue eyes, bronze toned skin, and blonde hair combined with her magnetic personality and contagious laughter made it difficult to not love her. Her spark, wit, and unconditional love for all people she met made her dear to our hearts.
Blaine was not only beautiful on the outside, but she had a beautiful spirit from within. She was an Emmett High School graduate. She played volleyball and was on the dance team. Outside of school, Blaine was passionate about dance, riding horses, and photography. She enjoyed all styles of dance including tap, jazz, hip hop, and ballet. Blaine was selected to perform in the Nutcracker Ballet at the Ann Morrison Center. She enjoyed horseback riding. Blaine competed riding multiple horses in the English style of horseback riding called "eventing" which included dressage, show jumping, and cross country. She rode horses she trained herself including a mustang. Because Blaine was involved in multiple activities, she had a natural eye for photography. She was good at taking action photos and capturing "the moment". Blaine also enjoyed taking pictures of "still life" particularly flowers and bees. Among her many nicknames were pumpkin, punkerdoodle, pea, and more often BEE which stood for Blaine Elizabeth Eggers. With all these attributes, Blaine was surprisingly humble.
Blaine was preceded in death by her paternal grandmother, Mary Eggers. She is survived by her mother, Whitney Eggers, father, Doug Eggers, brother Race Eggers as well as nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts, uncles, grandparents, and her soulmate Logan Summers. A "Celebration of Life" will be held for Blaine at the Potter Funeral Chapel 228 E Main St, Emmett, ID on Thursday, November 19, 2020 at 7pm. Due to COVID, we are STRONGLY REQUESTING MASKS BE WORN. Donations of flowers are encouraged to Potter Funeral Chapel. Blaine's Christmas wish was for a cure for diabetes. Donations can be made to www.stlukesonline.org
\give OR mail to St. Luke's Health Foundation 190 E. Bannock Boise, ID 83712. There will be an account set at Wells Fargo Bank to make donations for Blaine beginning Thursday, November 12, 2020. 208-365-4422.
On Friday, November 20, 2020 there will be a Rosary at 10:30 am and funeral mass at 11:00 am at Holy Apostles Catholic Church in Meridian located at 6300 N. Meridian Rd. Masks MUST be worn in Ada County. All services are open to all denominations. In honor of Blaine, we are asking that everyone wear an article of clothing in some shade of blue as it was Blaine's favorite color. Graveside will be held at 2pm Friday November 20, 2020 at the Emmett Cemetery 1205 N Washington, Emmett. The Eggers family will open their home at 1550 W. South Slope Rd., Emmett after Potter Celebration and Graveside for some light refreshments.