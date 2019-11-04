Guest Book View Sign Service Information Potter Funeral Chapel 228 East Main Street Emmett , ID 83617 (208)-365-4491 Send Flowers Obituary

Blanche A. (Posten) Lytle

Jan. 23, 1923 - Nov. 1, 2019

Blanche Agnes Posten Lytle, age 96, passed away peacefully in Emmett, Idaho on November 1, 2019. Blanche was born on January 23, 1923, to Edward Frank and Gladys Violet Symonds in Bath, England. She was the oldest of five children.

In 1941, at age 19, Blanche joined the Women's Auxiliary Air Force (WAAF). She was proud of her work to aide in the war effort where she was stationed in Bristol, England. In 1945, she met James Ellis Posten, a handsome soldier with the United States Army at a dance in Bristol. They quickly fell in love. After WWII ended, Blanche received a ring and a plane ticket for America in the mail. They were married October 3, 1946, in California.

Ellis and Blanche had four children, Michael, Gerald, Lynda, and Steven in Placerville, California in a house Ellis built himself on Springer Road. After the loss of Ellis in 1968 and Gerald in 1969, she raised Steve and Lynda in California, eventually relocating to Boise, Idaho where she met and married John Lytle in December of 1988.

Blanche was a competitive homemaker as she loved to knit, bake, can preserves and other items, and won enough blue ribbons in local fairs to make a quilt and matching pillows. She was an avid reader and loved to go fishing, especially at her and John's land on the Payette River.

Though she was honored and proud to be an American citizen, she loved to talk about her beloved England. She frequently told stories about how she served in World War II as a member of the WAAF and would share her life story with a perfect stranger. Blanche was the light in any room. Her energy and exuberance for life were contagious to everyone around her. She was always willing to lend a hand and better her community, from volunteering at the New Plymouth Senior Center to helping organize her church's flower show, Blanche could always be counted on. She was hardworking, courageous, persevered through the hardest of times, and was kind and loving to all.

Blanche was preceded in death by her husband, James Ellis Posten and John Lytle; her parents, Edward Frank and Gladys Violet Symonds; her son, Gerald Posten; her siblings, Gordon Symonds, Joyce Daniels, and Pam Maskell. She is survived by her brother, Roger (Nic) Symonds; her children, Mike (Nora) Posten, Lynda (Ron) Erfurth, and Steven (Mary) Posten, her grandchildren Wade, Melissa, Becky, Tara, Carmen, Josh, Chelsea, Leanne, Stephanie, Ashley, Gary, and Marianne, and her eleven great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM on Wednesday, November 6, 2019, at Potter Funeral Chapel. Burial will follow at the Emmett Cemetery.



Published in Emmett Messenger Index from Nov. 4 to Nov. 29, 2019

