Bruce Udell Walton

March 25, 1924 - Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020

Bruce Udell Walton was born March 25, 1924 in Afton, Wyoming to Vietta Bruce Nield and James Alfred Walton. He was the fourth child in their family.

His father was killed in a mining accident seven months before he was born. His mother later married Seth Horace Nield and Bruce loved and highly respected him his entire life.

In high school Bruce would take cans of milk to drop off at the cannery on his way to school, then pick up the empty cans and take them home for night milkings.

Bruce was married to Leota Hopkin on Feb. 8, 1945 in Salt Lake City and lived in Afton until they moved to the Emmett Valley in 1956. He owned several farms on the Emmett Bench. He did what he loved until he was 91 years old and turned it over to two of his grandsons to continue farming.

Leota passed away in December 1988. Bruce married Carolyne Mae Fearnley in Boise, June 8, 1990 adding two more sons to his family, Casey and Kelly. Carolyne passed away in December 2014.

Bruce was preceded in death by his siblings, Juanita, Wayne, Don, LaRee, Nola and LaRoyce. Children that preceded him in death are Jerry, Connie, Brad and Casey. He is survived by his children Dan (Janeal), Tracy (Sherri), Vickie (Bob) MeriLou (Bob) and Kelly.

A viewing will be held at the Potter Funeral Chapel, 6 to 8 p.m., Friday, Feb. 28. Services will be held 10:30 a.m., Saturday, Feb. 29 at Letha LDS Church. An additional viewing will be held before the service.



