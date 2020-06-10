Calvin Reed
1930 - 2020
CALVIN "TOM" REED
1930 - 2020
Calvin Thomas Reed (Tom) of Emmett, Idaho passed away peacefully at his home on May 21, 2020. He was 90 years old.
Tom was born April 13, 1930 in Coos Bay, Oregon, one of two sons of Calvin and Vida Reed. The family moved to Emmett, Idaho when Tom was six months old. He grew up in Emmett with his brother Gerald, attended Emmett High School, and graduated in 1948.
Tom excelled in sports, especially basketball and football. After graduation he received a scholarship to play football at Boise Junior College under coach Lyle Smith. He was a member of the 1949 team that had a record of 10-0, were the conference champions, and won the Potato Bowl in Bakersfield, CA.
Tom married his high school sweetheart, Betty Irene Crouch, in 1950. Together they had two sons, Kim and Joel. Tom worked for Boise Cascade Corporation at the sawmill in Emmett for 40 years, attained the position of head sawyer, and retired in 1990.
Tom loved camping, fishing, hunting, and golf with his family and many friends in the Emmett community. He was an avid bird hunter and hunted chukar with his Brittanys until he was 80 years old.
After retirement, Tom and Betty spent time traveling and visited Hawaii, Alaska, Hong Kong, Germany, Australia, and New Zealand. Tom enjoyed music, playing the guitar, and some of their favorite trips were to Branson, Missouri. Tom and Betty celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary earlier this year.
Tom was a devoted husband, a caring father and grandfather, a loyal friend, and an endless storyteller. If any of his friends were in trouble, needed help, or just wanted to talk he was the first one there and the last to leave.
Tom is survived by his wife Betty, his sons Kim (Jan) and Joel (Paula), granddaughter Suzy Waters (Troy), grandson Ryan Reed (Margaux), granddaughter Anntara Longley (Jason), seven great grandchildren, and two great great grandchildren.
The family wants to give their special thanks to Tom's friend, Alford Stroud, and to the employees of Horizon Home Health & Hospice, for their help and compassion during this difficult time.
Local arrangements are with the Potter Funeral Chapel and Crematory in Emmett.


Published in Emmett Messenger Index on Jun. 10, 2020.
June 3, 2020
Just happy to say Tom was a friend. We wish we could have spent more time with Tom and Betty. Rest in Peace!
Vern & Carol McKinney
Friend
