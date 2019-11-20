Guest Book View Sign Service Information Accent Funeral Home 1303 North Main Street Meridian , ID 83642 (208)-888-5833 Memorial Mass 11:00 AM St. Mary's Catholic Church 2612 W. State St. Boise , ID View Map Interment 1:00 PM Idaho State Veterans Cemetery 10100 N. Horseshoe Bend Rd. Boise , ID View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Carlos Vincente Bilbao

November 14, 1936 - November 11, 2019

Carlos Vincente Bilbao, 82, of Emmett, was welcomed home by Our Heavenly Father on Monday, November 11, 2019.

Carlos was born in Emmett, Idaho to Jose and Elda Bilbao on November 14, 1936. He was joined by brother, Steven, two years later. Elda remarried to John Dawson and blessed the family with two additional siblings, John M. and Jim. Carlos attended school at Emmett High, where after graduating he enlisted in the

During his service with the Marines, Carlos met and fell in love with the woman he would spend the next 63 year with, Nancy Lee Chapin. Within the first year of marriage, Nancy gave birth to their twins, Tammy and Timothy. They traveled the states with Carlos while he served, from California to Florida before relocating back to California. In 1966, Carlos relocated the family to Kent, Washington where he was hired by the Boeing Company in Seattle, Washington. He started as a Quality Inspector rising quickly to the rank of Senior Quality Manager. Carlos retired from Boeing in 1990, returning to Emmett with Nancy.

In 2004, Carlos was elected to the Idaho House of Representatives. Carlos was very active in the House, serving on many committees and played an essential role in the building of the jail located in Emmett. He also served as a volunteer on many boards including the Board of Walter Knox Hospital, Kiwanis, Lions Club, Caldwell Elks, Sportsman Caucus, Emmett Gun Club, and the American Legion. Carlos served as a Representative until 2012, where he brought many positive changes for the people of Idaho. After leaving the House of Representatives, Carlos ran for the Gem County Commissioner and served one term before retiring.

Carlos was an active member of the Basque Community, extremely involved with the Basque Museum and the Basque Center. Carlos loved being a part of the Basque Choir, traveling around singing Basque music. During his Legislative time, he fought for recognition of the Basque people by implementing an Idaho Basque Personalized license plate. Carlos was extremely proud of his Basque Heritage and the Basque Community.

Carlos enjoyed many hobbies including golfing, fishing, and shooting; but his favorite hobby was sailing. Carlos loved sailing so much, for five years he lived on a sailboat docked in Des Moines, Washington. Every weekend after work Carlos and Nancy would head out on the sailboat for the weekend, the destination was often the San Juan Islands.

Carlos is survived by his loving wife of 63 year, Nancy; daughter, Tammy (Ron) Zitzer, Tacoma, WA; son, Timothy (Salina) Bilbao, Mineral, WA; grandson, Andrew (Pamela) Schank, Kuna, Idaho; granddaughter, Melanie (Edgar) Herrera, Seattle, WA; granddaughter, Stacy (Sean) May, Eatonville, WA; grandson, Steven Bilbao, Mineral, WA; great grandchildren: Troy, Tyler, Isabella, and Brayden Schank, Summer Kramer and Danilo Herrera, and Sierra, Silas, and Sawyer May. Carlos is also survived by brothers: Mike (Terri) Dawson, Auburn, WA and James (Judith) Dawson, AZ; sister in law, Linda Bilbao and niece, Dana Bilbao, Boise, ID.

Carlos is proceeded in death by his parents, Jose Bilbao and Elda Beeman; brother, Steven Bilbao.

Memorial mass will be celebrated on Thursday, November 21st at 11:00 am at Saint Mary's Catholic Church. 2612 W. State St., Boise. Interment will follow at 1:00 pm at the Idaho State Veterans Cemetery, 10100 N. Horseshoe Bend Rd., Boise. Services are under the care of Accent Funeral Home and Cremation, Meridian. Remembrances may be left for the family at www.AccentFuneral.com

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made in Carlos' name to Artzi Ona (The Good Shepard), 601 Grove St. Boise, ID 83702.



