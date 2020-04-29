CARLOS "GLEA" STANDLEY
1934 - 2020
Carlos Glea Standley of Emmett, Idaho passed away peacefully at home on April 22, 2020 at the age of 86. Glea was born January 20, 1934 to Russell M. and Myrtle Standley in Carrollton, Missouri. He moved with his family to Emmett in 1937 where he grew up and went to school.
He was an incredibly hard worker, working with his dad on the family farm, until becoming a truck driver, covering the lower 48 states.
Glea married the love of his life, Loretta Roden, on January 12, 2001. They loved to hunt and fish together.
He was preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his children, Carla Ann, Brenda, Marvin, Susan, John and David and stepchildren, Juanita, April and Paula. He had numerous grandchildren and step grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Memorial graveside services will be held Wednesday, April 29, 2020 at 11:00 AM at the Emmett Cemetery. The family asks in lieu of flowers please donate to . Services are in the care of the Potter Funeral Chapel of Emmett. Condolences may be offered and services viewed on Glea's obituary page at www.potterchapel.com
Published in Emmett Messenger Index on Apr. 29, 2020