Carmen Pauline "Polly" (Aramburu) Welch Johnson
October 10, 1939 - July 29, 2020
Carmen Pauline "Polly" Johnson passed away from natural causes, July 29, 2020 at an extended care facility in Meridian.
"Polly" was born October 10, 1939 in Boise to Juan Pablo and Attriss Gertrude Aramburu.
She attended schools in Cascade and graduated in the Class of 1957 from Emmett High School, staying in touch with many classmates throughout the years.
She met Dick Lee Johnson in Emmett while working at Scott's Drive Inn. They were married August 12, 1960. Dick adopted her son, Robert Larry, and daughter, Toni Renae, before growing their family with the addition of Cary Lee, Dana Lynn and John Paul. They never knew a stranger. Their home was always filled with all ages of friends and family.
Polly was active in community and youth activities. She held leadership positions in Brownies, Cub Scouts, Jaycees, Little League, Swim Team, Catholic Women's Club, and most cherished, her Catechism Classes at the Sacred Heart Catholic Church. Polly loved family camping trips fishing, rock collecting, anything outdoors, especially gardening.
Polly was well known in the Emmett Valley for her years of employment at the Messenger Index. Her excellent typing skills enabled her to be recognized as the fastest typesetter in the industry; many office equipment representatives watched her wait for their newest computers to catch up with her.
Polly was preceded in death by her husband of 33 years, Dick; her parents; son, Cary Lee and grandson, Joseph Vasser. She is survived by brother, Pablo (Teresa) Aramburu; sister, June (Kevin) Gates; her children, Rob Johnson, Toni Novak, Dana (Eduardo) Diaz, and John (Stephanie) Johnson; grandchildren, Breena and Ryan Johnson, Tiffany Morgan, Jacob Flowers, Klayton and Karmen Novak, Daniel Vasser, Eddie and Richie Diaz and Jeremiah Johnson; 24 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great grandchild.
A Vigil and graveside service followed by lunch is scheduled for Friday, August 21, 2020 at 11:00 AM at the Potter Funeral Chapel in Emmett.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Catholic Catechism Program at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Emmett or to a charity of your choice
.
A special "Thank You" to Copper Springs Assisted Living, Heart 'N Home Hospice and especially to granddaughter, Karmen Novak, for her loving care of Polly. Gratitude to sister-in-law, Alice Kincaid, for their shared memories.