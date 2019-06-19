Guest Book View Sign Service Information Accent Funeral Home 1303 North Main Street Meridian , ID 83642 (208)-888-5833 Send Flowers Obituary

Carol Andersen of Emmett, ID died on June 13, 2019 in Meridian Idaho.

She was born Caroline Anita Correa in Anaconda Montana on June 28, 1933 to parents Refufio and Amelia Correa. Carol was proceeded in death by her husband, Reed Anderson and her former husband, Robert Lopez; sisters: Flora Dora Story and Frances Irene Taki; brothers: Alfred Andrew Moreno, Richard Lee Moreno, and John Milo Moreno. Surviving are her sons and daughters-in-law: Michael and Joyce Lopez, Philip and Colleen Lopez, and David and Stephanie Lopez; 9 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren.

Her family moved to Pocatello where she graduated from Pocatello High School. After her husband, Robert, finished his service in Korea, they moved back to Pocatello where they raised their three boys. She worked at the ISU bookstore.

She moved to Emmett with her second husband where they created and operated the R and C Pawn Shop for many years and were admired by the community.

She will be remembered as a loving mother, grandmother, and friend. And, an awesome scrabble player.

Cremation services are under the care of Accent Funeral and Cremation in Meridian. Remembrances may be left for the family on Carol's webpage at



