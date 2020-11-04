Charles L. "Charlie" Heitz
1935 - 2020
Charles "Charlie" Leanard Heitz passed away in Emmett at the age of 85 on October 18, 2020. Charlie was born in Phoenix, Arizona to Clifford Reynolds Heitz and Elsie May Fredericks on October 5, 1935.
After his father passed away when Charlie was 5, his mom, sister, Norma (then, 1 year old), and Charlie moved to Elsie's parents' farm in Adrian, Oregon. The family, later, moved to Boise where Charlie attended the 1st and 2nd grades. While in Boise his mother met his stepfather, Leo Herrigue, and the family moved to Payette, Idaho. Charlie attended school in Payette until entering the Navy in 1952 - 1956, during the Korean Conflict and received the National Defense Service Ribbon. He reenlisted in the Navy in 1958 - 1961. Charlie served aboard the USS Manchester and USS Salisbury Sound. It was while serving aboard the later that he met David Shields. Through the years, they had many phone conversations about their experience on "Sally", nicknamed for the USS Salisbury Sound.
After discharge from the Navy, Charlie received vocational training at Boise State University from 1957- 1958, which helped him find employment at St. Luke's Hospital in boiler room maintenance until 1968. Charlie applied, in 1968, to the Boise City Fire Department where he worked for 5 years. He left for truck driving school in Columbus, Indiana and then to logging in Emmett where he met his wife, Beverly. They were married August 2, 1975. They celebrated 45 years of marriage this last August. Charlie drove logging truck for Richard Carlock and Bob Wilson. He said of his logging experience, "that it was the best 70 hour/week job that he had ever had".
Charlie loved Idaho and the outdoors. He enjoyed boating on Idaho lakes, most memorable on Lake Couer d'Alene. He also enjoyed boating to St. Maries on the St. Joe River, camping and RV'ing to many places, exploring our beautiful state of Idaho. He often talked about the camping trips with all the kids of which one or two of their friends would go along. He would cut firewood while everyone else was having fun, yet he never complained. He was an avid reader. He enjoyed studying maps and prided himself in knowing the square mileage of states and islands. His most recent place of interest was Norway and received a book this past Christmas on Norway. He never wanted to stop learning new things. Charlie enjoyed coffee at the Emmett McDonalds and made many friends there. When the lobby closed due to covid, he would drink his coffee in his pickup in the parking lot and visited with friends from afar, always with his little dog, Luna.
Charlie loved his family and enjoyed very much the many family get-togethers for barbeques, birthdays and holidays. He had so much love and admiration for Beverly's 3 children that they raised together. He had a special love for the grandkids and great grandkids, always asking how everyone was doing. He loved to tease the grandkids. He would give them nicknames and take their food and drink away at the dinner table while they weren't looking. Such teasing is how he showed his love and care for them.
Charlie always welcomed the kid's friends into the home, even when one stayed for 3 ½ years, Berto. He had many friends as well as caring and loving neighbors. One such neighbor, Sergio DeLeons, would walk across the alley to visit with Charlie.
Charlie was preceded in death by his grandparents; parents; stepdad; nephew, Troy Baugh as well as Bev's parents that he loved as his own, Fenton and Lila Russell. He is survived by his wife, Beverly of Emmett; 3 children from a previous marriage, Michael, Clifton and Randy; his children he raised with Beverly, Christina Lopez of Meridian, Melanie (Joe) Leatham of Boise and Gregory Marvin of Boise; 7 grandchildren, Desiree Lopez of Meridian, Natasha (Casey) Newson of Nampa, Sara (Hayden) Wright of Lynnwood, Washington, Samantha (Eddy) Marvin of Santa Maria, California, Gabe Marvin of Boise, Trevor Marvin of Boise, Naomi Marvin of Fallon, Nevada; 10 great grandchildren, Carmen, Oliver, Miguel, Damien, Natalie, Rosalie, Dakota, Mya, Aniah and AddilynnBrielle; sister, Norma Rutherford of Tucson, Arizona; nephew, Craig Baugh of Tucson, Arizona and niece, Mollie Baugh of Boise.
We will miss Charlie forever. Until we meet again.
A memorial service will be held at 2:00 PM on Monday, December 28, 2020 at the Potter Funeral Chapel of Emmett.
A live stream of the services will be available for any who are unable to attend in person on Charlie's obituary page at www.potterchapel.com
